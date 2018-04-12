WA man 'sexually attacked' impaired people

Five mentally impaired people have allegedly been sexually assaulted and indecently recorded by a man in Western Australia.

During an investigation into the alleged sexual assault of a woman aged in her 20s, Kalgoorlie detectives identified four other victims aged in their 30s, resulting in a search of the man's Lamington home on Wednesday.

Police say he has been targeting and grooming vulnerable people since last year, and he has been charged with 10 offences including sexual penetration of an incapable person and indecently recording an incapable person.