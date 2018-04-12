News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Motor neurone disease sufferer and ice bucket challenge creator gets voice back
Motor neurone disease sufferer and ice bucket challenge creator gets voice back

WA won't go it alone on smoking age lift

AAP /

The legal smoking age will only be raised to 21 in Western Australia if the rest of the nation agrees to do the same, Premier Mark McGowan says.

WA put the idea on the agenda of the national meeting of health ministers on Thursday, but Mr McGowan said he's ambivalent about the change and the state won't go it alone.

"I see the arguments both ways. If you're 18 you can go to war, you know, why shouldn't you be able to smoke?" he told reporters on Thursday.

"On the other hand, some of the evidence that I've seen says that if you lift the smoking age, we may well save lives."

Back To Top