Saudi rapist loses WA sentence appeal

A Saudi Arabian man who raped a woman while she slept at a Perth home has lost an appeal against his four-year prison sentence.

Saleh Abdullah Alalyani, 27, was found guilty of sexual penetration without consent but took his case to the Court of Appeal arguing his sentence was manifestly excessive.

Alalyani had "paid some unwanted attention" to the victim, which she rejected during a night of drinking and dancing at another man's home.

The victim joined the host and another woman in his bedroom, but rejected Alalyani when he tried to follow.

After the other woman left, the man fell asleep and the victim went to the courtyard where she smoked a cigarette and talked with Alalyani.

She gave him a hug, then returned to the bedroom and fell sleep.

Alalyani left but returned later and raped the victim as she slept.

She struggled to extricate herself and saw Alalyani standing naked by the bed, then woke the man who confronted him.

Alalyani claimed during his trial that someone else had committed the crime.

The court this week rejected his appeal, saying the sentence was neither unreasonable or unjust.

Alalyani was born in Saudi Arabia, has limited English and was in Australia on a bridging visa but will now likely be deported when he is released from prison.