WA minister rapped for parliamentary reply

WA's corrective services minister responded unreasonably when he refused to provide information to parliament about cost savings from converting and privatising a prison, the auditor general says.

Fran Logan was asked in September to outline the total savings from converting Wandoo Reintegration Facility for young male offenders into a drug and alcohol rehabilitation centre for women, and returning its operation to the public service.

Mr Logan said he would not provide the information because it was commercially confidential, given Serco had a six month contract extension at the time.

The Office of the Auditor General has deemed the minister's reply not reasonable, but acknowledged assessing whether information was protected was often complex, and guidance was limited and sometimes conflicting.

But the ministers could have requested additional time to answer the questions.