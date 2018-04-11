WA pedophile reoffending sparks law review

The case of a pedophile who sexually abused two boys in WA after being deported from Canada for raping his stepson has prompted the attorney general to look at law changes.

The father of one victim found communication between his 12-year-old son and the 55-year-old man on social media, and a raid of the pedophile's regional house days later uncovered thousands of child exploitation images and videos.

Attorney General John Quigley conceded on Wednesday it was "a big problem" that pedophiles could relocate to rural areas and continue abusing children without the strictest possible monitoring.

The dangerous sex offenders act only allows for people who are in prison to be declared a DSO, not people who have been deported back to Australia after serving a prison term overseas.

But Mr Quigley said he would look at what laws might need to be changed.

"I can give you a guarantee ... when he is eligible for parole ... there will definitely be an application to the Supreme Court to have him declared a dangerous sex offender," he told reporters.

Sentencing judge Laurie Levy noted the offences were committed while the man was subject to Australian National Child Offender Register reporting obligations.

"One can't help but wonder whether if you had been subject properly to the reporting conditions whether you would have been enabled to commit these offences," he said.

The victim's father said it was "abominable, disgusting" the man, who was jailed for 11 years, would be eligible for parole after nine years.

"He has not been monitored. If somebody would have bothered to do intrusive calls on him, walk in his house, look at his computers, look at his phones, it's all over," he told 6PR radio.

But deputy police commissioner Stephen Brown said the reality of resourcing meant WA's 3500 registered sex offenders could not all be tracked every day.

"I'm satisfied at this point in time ... all that was required by the WA Police was done," he said.

Police knew the man's past but there had been a "breakdown" in allowing him to work with children, Mr Quigley admitted.

"My understanding was that he was on a local register but he wasn't being managed by the sex offenders management unit, which is set up for the metropolitan area, that in the country, local stations have got to take the weight of that."

Federal Opposition Leader Bill Shorten said it was "every parent's worst nightmare" and he expected people deported to Australia to be checked.