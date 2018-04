A motorcyclist is in critical condition in hospital after a crash in Perth.

Police believe the 27-year-old man was riding a motorcycle on the Leach Highway at Melville on Tuesday night when he struck the rear of a car travelling in front of him. He was thrown from the bike and suffered serious injuries.

The rider was taken first to Fiona Stanley Hospital before being transferred to Royal Perth Hospital in a critical condition. The driver of the car was unhurt.