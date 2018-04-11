Fake art inquiry to hear from Gija artists

A federal inquiry into fake indigenous art will hear evidence from the Warmun Art Centre in Western Australia's north, home to more than 60 artists of the Gija people famed for their ochre-based paintings.

Within the Wamun Aboriginal Community of the East Kimberley region, the centre has displayed works by Lena Nyadbi, whose art was also shown in 2013 on the rooftop of the Musee du quai Branly in Paris.

The parliamentary committee was set up by Indigenous Affairs Minister Nigel Scullion to look into the growth of bogus Aboriginal art flooding the market and robbing artists of their income.

Artists and representative bodies from across WA have called for laws to make it illegal to sell fake indigenous art and for the inquiry to recommend overhauling legislation around intellectual and trademark ownership.

The Kimberley Aboriginal Law and Cultural Centre told a hearing in Broome on Tuesday current rights were not compatible with indigenous laws of shared ownership.

More than 140 submissions have been made to the inquiry since August, with the WA-based hearings to continue on Wednesday and Thursday.