Sex abuse legal action limit removed in WA

The six-year time limit on child sex abuse survivors to take legal action has been lifted in Western Australia.

A bill removing the constraint on civil action passed state parliament on Tuesday.

"The Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse found that the average time for a survivor to disclose child sexual abuse was 22 years," WA Attorney-General John Quigley said in a statement.

"This means that many individuals have been denied justice because by the time they disclosed the abuse, the limitation period had passed."

Victims will now be able to seek justice and compensation in civil courts, regardless of how many years ago the abuse occurred.

The changes also provide a legal basis for suing institutions in the name of their current office holders for cases of historical child sexual abuse and includes provisions to overcome difficulties survivors may face in identifying a proper defendant.