Perth man in Thailand scooter crash dies

A WA food truck owner who died almost two weeks after a scooter crash in Thailand has been remembered for his sense of humour and love of food.

Ben French suffered a broken spine and ribs, punctured lungs and a serious brain injury on March 28 when he crashed while holidaying on the popular tourist island of Koh Samui.

The 36-year-old co-owner of Eat No Evil was in a coma and died at Royal Perth Hospital on Tuesday.

In a statement, Mr French's family thanked everyone who provided financial and emotional support since his "terrible accident".

"Thank you to all the people who have given generous financial support to bring Ben home to be with his family in Perth," they said.

"Without this support we would not have been able to bring Ben home.

"We also thank the people who have supported us emotionally through this time, through kind words and by expressing their love for Ben."

The family also acknowledged the people of Fremantle.

"Ben loved his local Freo community and had become a very popular Freo identity," they said.

"Ben was a very well loved and liked person, and we wish he could have seen how much people have rallied behind him."

Mr French's sister, Chelsea, posted on Facebook: "It is with a very heavy heart that I announce Ben French has cruised his way into the sunrise this morning. RIP big brother."

Many friends have also paid tribute to Mr French on social media, remembering him for his humour and love of food.

A GoFundMe page has surpassed the $90,000 goal set to cover Mr French's medical costs.