WA euthanasia inquiry: MPs failing voters

More than 75 per cent of Liberal and National voters support euthanasia but their local MPs are more likely to vote against the will of their constituents, a West Australian parliamentary inquiry has heard.

Neil Francis, who runs information website Dying for Choice, made the claim on Monday when he addressed a parliamentary committee examining WA laws on end of life choices for terminally ill patients.

By examining the voting patterns of state MPs on assisted dying laws, Mr Francis found there was a discrepancy between the views of politicians and their supporters.

"Labor falls a little short but unfortunately Coalition MPs have voted most significantly against the will ... of their constituency," Mr Francis said.

MPs stood to lose more votes by opposing rather than supporting euthanasia laws, he said.

The medical researcher and advocate has a literature database of more than 7000 journals on voluntary euthanasia.

Mr Francis dismissed arguments that adopting euthanasia laws would lead WA down a "slippery slope" to more deaths among vulnerable people with serious mental illnesses.

There has been an increase in deaths within some jurisdictions but among patients with cancers, he said.

The inquiry has received more than 800 submissions including from tennis champion-turned Christian pastor Margaret Court, who likened euthanasia to capital punishment, and Perth Catholic Archbishop Timothy Costelloe, who called for better access to palliative care.

The committee will on Friday hear evidence from TV presenter and comedian Andrew Denton on behalf of euthanasia advocacy group Go Gentle Australia.

Marshall Perron, the former chief minister of the Northern Territory who introduced Australia's first voluntary euthanasia legislation, and controversial Exit International campaigner Phillip Nitschke will also give evidence.