Labor and Liberals agree PM must visit WA

WA's Labor government and Liberal opposition agree Malcolm Turnbull is overdue for a visit to the state as Bill Shorten continued his week-long charm offensive.

Premier Mark McGowan took a swipe at the prime minister for not visiting WA in several months, saying the federal Liberal Party needed to "get out of the focus ... that it's all about Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane."

"If Western Australia is a competitive place in the federal election, that's great for us," Mr McGowan told reporters on Monday.

The premier said his wishlist for the May federal budget included changes to the GST system and funding for Metronet and hospital improvements.

WA Liberal leader Mike Nahan agreed the prime minister was overdue for a visit, saying he would like to see him, but hinted Mr Turnbull was considering "a very large capital commitment" to WA in the budget.

It came as Mr Shorten embarked on day two of his week-long visit to WA, following a trip to Rottnest Island where he snapped a quokka selfie on Sunday.

In a bid to win votes in the marginal seat of Hasluck, the federal Labor leader joined the premier, shadow transport and infrastructure minister Anthony Albanese and state MPs to commit $83 million to the Midland station project and train line extension to Bellevue.

The funding is part of federal Labor's $1.6 billion Fair Share for WA Fund, which aims to bring WA's GST share up to the equivalent of a 70 cent floor.

But Dr Nahan said while Mr Shorten liked to "talk big" and splash cash on specific projects, he was not really doing anything to solve the GST problem.

"Bill Shorten has no answer for reform of GST," Dr Nahan told reporters.

"The splash for cash is a one-off series of $1.6 billion that he's going to put in tied capital projects. GST money goes to recurrent expenditure."