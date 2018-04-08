Perfect name for Perth Zoo's new baby

Perth Zoo's new baby giraffe has been named with the Swahili word for perfection, Kamili, beating hundreds of other suggestions submitted to an online competition.

The four-week-old female calf is the child of Armani, the zoo's breeding bull, and Kitoto, who was brought to Perth from Sydney's Taronga Zoo in 2016 to help expand the genetics within the regional breeding program.

After spending time bonding with her parents, Kamili made her public debut late last month and is credited with a surge in visitors to the zoo over the Easter long weekend.