A man has allegedly fired a gun at people in a car during an altercation in a Perth shopping centre car park.

The 32-year-old has been charged with going armed to cause fear and drug charges, with police alleging he had methylamphetamine on him when his car was searched after the incident in Madeley on Saturday night.

Two other men, aged 36 and 27, have also been charged along with an 18-year-old woman.