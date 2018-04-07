WA mum to face court on child sex charges

A mother accused of child sex abuse amid an ongoing investigation that includes allegations of "swinging" sex gatherings is due to appear in a Perth court.

Taskforce Mirzam was launched in February after a recording device was found containing videos showing adults engaging in sexual acts with the woman's eight-year-old daughter.

Police allege at least five children, most of whom were aged under 10 between 2011 and 2016, were abused and some were given drugs beforehand.

The 39-year-old woman is also accused of abusing her son and a 14-year-old girl.

She is scheduled to appear in Perth Magistrates Court on Saturday to face 81 new charges, which are on top of her original 12 offences.

Among her total charges are 58 counts of indecent dealing with a child, 17 counts of sexual penetration of a child, three counts of stupefying and one count of obtaining payment for prostitution by a child.

The woman's 45-year-old partner and a 56-year-old male friend have also been charged with child sex offences.

Police say further arrests and charges are expected.