Ex-Docker lashes out at court cameraman

Former Fremantle Dockers player Shane Yarran has lashed out a cameraman outside a Perth court.

Shane Yarran has entered a not guilty plea to an attempted aggravated home burglary. (file)

The altercation happened after Yarran pleaded not guilty to attempted aggravated home burglary with intent in Armadale Magistrates Court on Friday.

The 28-year-old was being quizzed by journalists when he suddenly shoved his open palm into the camera lens, causing the cameraman to fall to the ground.

"It's quite stressful for the client," his lawyer told AAP.

The lawyer said she was confident the burglary matter would fall away as her client believed he wasn't at the property and would provide an alibi.

Yarran was last month acquitted of unlawful wounding over an incident outside a pub in Camillo in July 2015.

He had been accused of attacking a man with a broken bottle but police prosecutors concluded there was no prospect of a conviction.

Yarran has battled a methamphetamine addiction but has been keeping fit and hopes to get back on the field with a WAFL club.

He was last year jailed for six months for nine offences including fleeing police after a wild car chase.