The inquest into the 1975 execution-style murder of Perth brothel madam Shirley Finn has been extended to hear more evidence from witnesses.

Ms Finn was found wearing a ball gown and slumped in her distinctive Dodge at Royal Perth Golf Club on a rainy winter morning, and had been shot in the head four times at close range.

The WA Coroner's Court inquest heard testimony from more than 20 witnesses last year and has been relisted for one week in July.