Perth drug kingpin has appeal dismissed

A notorious 69-year-old drug kingpin who has spent much of his adult life behind bars has failed in his bid to have his latest sentence reduced.

Paolo Mussarri was in 2016 sentenced in the District Court of Western Australia to 10 years and five months in jail for various methylamphetamine and heroin deals.

The Sicilian-born man, who has been of ill health for many years, challenged the sentence in the WA Court of Appeal, arguing he should have received a bigger discount for pleading guilty.

He complained the judge didn't explain his reasons for giving him a five per cent discount while two of his co-offenders had their terms cut by 10 per cent for their admissions.

But the appeal was dismissed on Friday.

Justice Michael Buss said the offending was without doubt very serious, considering the large quantity and high purity of the drugs, and the persistence of Mussarri's dealing, noting he committed more crimes while on bail for the first charge.

"The appellant was not youthful or inexperienced. The appellant did not have the mitigation of being otherwise of good character," Justice Buss said.