Cereal-eating P-plater cops police rebuke

A P-plater is expected to be charged with careless driving after she was snapped eating a bowl of cereal while swerving on a Perth road.

Police Commissioner Chris Dawson said he was told the woman came to another driver's attention because she was weaving, so their passenger took a photograph.

"We've got their registration - they can expect a knock on the door," Mr Dawson told reporters.

"It's more likely to be (a charge of) careless driving.

"Let's work our way through the evidence, but let me put it this way, I would be very surprised if there's no charge coming out of that," he said.