WA man, 30, faces court for fraud charges

A man who allegedly faked his identity has been charged with 80 offences in Western Australia.

The Mullaloo man, aged 30, allegedly stole people's ID and credit card details, used stolen IDs and fraudulently obtained gift cards between May 2017 to March.

He has been charged with a swag of offences including; gains benefit by fraud, unlicensed person possess firearm/ammunition, and possession of identification material with intent to commit an offence, and will face the Joondalup Magistrates Court on May 9.