Two men have been jailed for a night-time crime rampage in Perth that ended with them fracturing an off-duty policeman's jaw, eye socket and nose with a brick.

Tyrone Marcus Lee Collard and Warren James Punch kicked in the front door of a Roleystone bank, petrol station and a bakery, terrorised and assaulted a truck driver, and attacked the policeman when he chased them in May.

Punch, 26, was sentenced to five years behind bars while Collard, 24, was handed a three-year jail term.