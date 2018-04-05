WA's top cop calls for police cameras

WA's police commissioner wants officers to wear cameras in a bid to avoid future disputes over contentious interactions.

A senior constable has been stood aside after the Corruption and Crime Commission found the tasering of a man during a random breath test in Fremantle in March last year amounted to serious misconduct.

Police Commissioner Chris Dawson said on Thursday the CCC findings were an "opinion" distinct from a "court finding" and were contrary to an internal police review, echoing similar comments made previously by his deputy.

"The CCC had an opportunity to examine people under oath, under compulsion, and they've been properly given the powers to do that," Mr Dawson told reporters.

He said police had requested access to the CCC evidence to assess it against what police knew during their internal investigation.

"Outside of that particular incident, it would be far more helpful for everyone if we had a body-worn video, which captured the entire incident," he said.

Mr Dawson said it was "disturbing" that people only filmed parts of an incident on their phones.

"We're often only seeing half the movie," he said.

"I would prefer that when police are interacting with the community we've got an opportunity to record that ... not only for accountability, but there's also good evidence to be gathered."

WA has previously run a trial for body cameras, which did not yield particularly strong results, but Mr Dawson does not expect to have to run a second trial.

He said the technology was successfully used overseas and in other states, but conceded there might not be funding available in WA given the state's dire budget mess.