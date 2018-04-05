SNAPSHOT OF DRUG USE AROUND AUSTRALIA:
- More than eight tonnes of methylamphetamine, three tonnes of cocaine, 1.2 tonnes of MDMA and more than 700 kilograms of heroin were consumed around the nation in one year
- Meth was used most heavily in Adelaide and regional WA
- Cocaine and heroin use was higher in capital cities
- Cocaine was the drug of choice in NSW, both in Sydney and the regions
- Heroin was used most heavily in Melbourne and Canberra
- MDMA, oxycodone and fentanyl consumption was higher in the regions
- The highest average regional use of MDMA was in NSW and Queensland.