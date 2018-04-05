News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Grandmother's shock after text message reveals intruder at her home
Chilling moment text message alerts grandma to intruder lurking outside

WA MP pushes welfare drug testing plan

AAP /

Liberal MP Andrew Hastie is using new figures showing rising methylamphetamine consumption to push the federal government's welfare recipient drug testing trial.

The fourth report of the National Wastewater Drug Monitoring Program released on Thursday shows meth is increasingly Australia's narcotic of choice, and Mr Hastie urges Labor and crossbench senators to "get out of the way" so the trial can pass through parliament.

"We need to take action," Mr Hastie told reporters in Mandurah, which is in his Canning electorate and has been selected as one of the trial sites.

"People who are addicted to drugs need our assistance, and one of the greatest barriers to long-term employment is drug addiction."

Back To Top