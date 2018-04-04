Timeline of the Gene Gibson case

KEY DATES IN THE GENE GIBSON CASE

- February 2010: Joshua Warneke, 21, is found dead by the side of a road in Broome, WA

- August 2012: Gene Gibson, 21, is interviewed and charged with murder

- June 2014: A judge rules Mr Gibson's police interviews inadmissible as evidence due to his poor English

- July 2014: Mr Gibson pleads guilty to manslaughter

- October 2014: He is sentenced to seven-and-a-half years behind bars

- November 2015: The Corruption and Crime Commission calls on police to ensure people not proficient in English have an interpreter, and officers are properly trained in Aboriginal culture and language

- January 2016: Police internal review makes findings against 11 officers but none face the sack

- April 2017: Mr Gibson has his conviction quashed and walks free from jail after almost five years. The special crime squad launches a new investigation into Mr Warneke's murder

- July 2017: Mr Gibson's lawyer says his client will sue the WA government for $2.5 million compensation

- April 2018: CCC finds two of its seven recommendations to police have not been implemented, including those dealing with and understanding Aboriginal language and culture.