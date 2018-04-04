News

WA teen charged over attack on a man

AAP /

A 17-year-old Perth boy has been charged over an attack on a man who required surgery for a brain injury.

It's alleged the boy was with a group of friends when he and another man got into a fight at the Perth Cultural Centre in Northbridge at 5am on Sunday.

The 44-year-old man was later walking with relative at the venue when it's alleged the teenager struck him to the side of his head, causing him to fall backwards and lose consciousness.

The man later underwent brain surgery at Royal Perth Hospital.

The boy has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm and is due to face the Perth Children's Court on Wednesday.

