Beazley says WA GST imbalance 'dangerous'

Western Australia's new governor Kim Beazley says he will speak out strongly in a bid to get a better GST deal for the state, warning the imbalance threatens the unity of the federation.

Kim Beazley, former opposition leader, deputy PM and ambassador to the US, is WA's new governor.

The 69-year-old former deputy prime minister has vowed to advocate for a bigger share of the carve up, with WA expected to get about 46 cents in the dollar in 2018-19, up from 34 cents this financial year.

"And if we can't get it changed, we have to get it compensated," Mr Beazley told ABC radio on Thursday.

"Our level of GST payment is so low, it's dangerous. It's dangerous to the unity of the Commonwealth and the federal government has to resolve that."

"They have got to bring us up to a reasonable proportion."

He said West Australians didn't like "getting taken for a ride" as they had with the axing of the state's rugby team Western Force, which was "absolutely outrageous".

"We do actually have to make our point and I'm thoroughly prepared to do that."

The appointment of the father-of-three as WA's 33rd governor has been met with applause from across the political spectrum.

The former ambassador to the US replaces ex-Fremantle Port Authority chief executive Kerry Sanderson, who was the first woman appointed to the role in WA in 2014.

Mr Beazley is the first ex-politician to become governor in WA since Sir James Mitchell, who was appointed in 1948.

WHAT DOES A GOVERNOR DO?

- Represents the sovereign (Queen Elizabeth II) as the Head of State

- The role is apolitical and includes constitutional, ceremonial and community functions

- Acts on the advice of the premier, ministers and executive council. Also has the right to (privately) advise the government

- All bills passed by parliament require the Governor's signature before they become law

- A vote, resolution or bill for spending public money cannot be passed by parliament unless the Governor sends a message to the Legislative Assembly recommending it.