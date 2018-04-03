Five puppies dead after WA bush dumping

Seven one-week-old puppies have been dumped in bushland in Western Australia's south, with only two surviving.

A person walking their own dogs found the puppies scattered across a section of track near Balingup on Good Friday.

Five were dead, with injuries consistent with being preyed upon by birds and other bush predators, while two others were taken to Bridgetown Boarding Kennels and are now in the care of RSPCA WA.

Chief inspector Amanda Swift said the puppies were given no chance and it was a miracle two survived.

"Whoever dumped them did so knowing that they would almost certainly die alone in the bush with no food, no shelter and completely vulnerable," she said.

"Taking one-week-old puppies away from their mum is dangerous, but dumping one-week-old puppies, who can't even open their eyes let alone fend for themselves, is plain cruelty."

Dumping animals is an offence that carries a maximum penalty of five years in jail or a $50,000 fine.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RSPCA cruelty hotline.