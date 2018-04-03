CCC chief blames whinger for crisis report

The head of Western Australia's anti-corruption watchdog concedes there's some degree of low morale amongst staff, but denies it's facing a crisis.

A senior Corruption and Crime Commission staff member-turned-whistleblower claims personnel "churn" was dragging out investigations and internal figures show 70 per cent of employees wouldn't recommend working there.

But Commissioner John McKechnie told 6PR radio on Tuesday the whistleblower was a disgruntled, "whingeing" employee who hadn't "cut the mustard".