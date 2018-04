A man has extensive burns to most of his body after a garage fire at his home in Perth's north.

A St John Ambulance spokesman said the man in his 40s was rushed to hospital with burns to his legs, arms, hands and head after the fire at his Iluka property around 7.30pm on Monday.

A Department of Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said the blaze caused about $10,000 damage to the garage and a car.