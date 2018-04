A fisherman has died after falling off the rocks into the ocean in southern WA.

The 30-year-old man was fishing about 12.40pm on Monday when he fell near West Cape Howe at a location known as "The Deep", 30km west of Albany, police say.

Emergency services and volunteers conducted sea, land and air searches and found the Bayonet Head man's body about 3pm.

Police will prepare a report for the coroner.