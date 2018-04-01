Sixteen arrests as Perth party turns nasty

Sixteen revellers have been arrested at an out-of-control Perth party of up to 150 people, some armed with knives, and where a police car windscreen was damaged.

Officers were called to Mokutu Court at Quinns Rocks in the city's outer north about 11.15pm on Saturday to reports of up to 90 people in the street, some with knives.

When police arrived, they spoke to the owner of the residence who had started asking people to leave, and officers monitored about 150 people at the property.

More calls were made to police over people fighting in the area and it was declared an out-of-control gathering when some of them turned on officers.

More police arrived and objects were thrown, no officers were injured but a car windscreen was damaged.

Of the 16 arrested, one male was arrested for disorderly behaviour, two people were arrested for the car damage and police issued 11 juvenile cautions and one infringement notice.