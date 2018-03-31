Fisherman dead and two others in hospital after boat capsize

News

Missing boy, 3, found safe after spending night lost in the bush

A fisherman has died and two others are in hospital after a vessel capsized off the West Australian coast.

The overturned vessel was discovered by another boat off Leeman about 1pm on Saturday, though police believe it capsized several hours earlier.

Two men, a 68-year-old from Kingsley and a 63-year-old from Rockingham, were rescued, but a third man, a 78-year-old from Rockingham, was missing.

The boat capsized off the coast of Leeman in WA. Source: 7 News

He was eventually found by Leeman Sea Search and Rescue Group volunteers and taken to shore in a critical condition, but later died.

The two other men are in a stable condition and being treated for hypothermia in hospital.

It is believed that they were in the water for several hours before they were found, but it is unknown what caused the boat to flip.

Leeman is located three hours north of Perth and is known as a big crayfishing town.

A fisherman has died and two others are being treated for hypothermia after a vessel capsized off Leeman. Source: travelin.com.au

