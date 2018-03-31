Man, 78, dies after vessel capsizes off WA

A fisherman has died and two others are in hospital after a vessel capsized off the West Australian coast.

The overturned vessel was discovered by another boat off Leeman about 1pm on Saturday, though police believe it capsized several hours earlier.

Two men, a 68-year-old from Kingsley and a 63-year-old from Rockingham, were rescued, but a third man, a 78-year-old from Rockingham, was missing.

He was eventually found by Leeman Sea Search and Rescue Group volunteers and taken to shore in a critical condition, but later died.

The two other men are in a stable condition and being treated for hypothermia in hospital.