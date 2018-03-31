News

Missing boy, 3, found safe
Missing boy, 3, found safe after spending night lost in the bush

Man rescued after fall down WA cave face

AAP /

A man has been injured after falling down a cave face while exploring with his wife and children in Western Australia's Margaret River region.

The 57-year-old was looking into a cave when he fell up to four metres down a rocky embankment in the Boranup Forest on Good Friday, suffering non-life threatening head, shoulder and abdominal injuries, police said in a statement on Saturday.

State Emergency Service volunteers carried the man out on a stretcher and paramedics took him to Margaret River Hospital for treatment.

