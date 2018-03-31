WA Treasurer prepared for cuts backlash

WA Treasurer Ben Wyatt is fully prepared for complaints when he hands down his state budget in May because cuts to some government programs to pay for others will continue "for a while yet".

While the state government backed down from axing the School of the Air, it is standing firm with a plan to close a boarding school that caters for fewer than 30 students in regional Moora.

Protests and negative commentary about that decision are continuing.

Asked about the big backlash, Mr Wyatt told reporters he would "absolutely not" be scared off making similar cuts.

"We'll have to stop programs to fund others that we want to do," he said on Thursday.

"I think every budget you'll see for a while yet will have some unpopular decisions.

"I think every decision I make annoys somebody somewhere."

Mr Wyatt would not reveal whether the budget would contain any new taxes.