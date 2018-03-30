News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Cat thrower facing animal cruelty charges after video goes viral
Cat thrower facing animal cruelty charges over shocking video
Company behind hot air balloon crash didn't call emergency services after incident
Hot air balloon company didn't call triple zero after crash: police

Mother, stepfather charged over alleged sexual abuse of eight-year-old girl

Christine McGinn
AAP /

At least five young children have allegedly been sexually abused by a group of adults in Western Australia.

NOAA Pilots Assess Flood Potential During Flight Over Snowy Sierra Nevadas
0:42

NOAA Pilots Assess Flood Potential During Flight Over Snowy Sierra Nevadas
0331_0700_nat_space
3:06

Chinese space satellite hurtling towards earth
0331_0700_nat_newsbreak
6:40

News Break - March 31
Passenger on Specially-Chartered Flight Captures Timelapse of Aurora Australis
6:00

Passenger on Specially-Chartered Flight Captures Timelapse of Aurora Australis
0305_0500_nat_newsbreak
11:35

News Break - March 5
0303_0500_nat_newsbreak
6:05

News Headlines: Saturday 3 March
Tow Truck Pushes Vehicle Out of Long Island Floodwater
0:44

Tow Truck Pushes Vehicle Out of Long Island Floodwater
0228_0500_nat_newsbreak
5:05

Newsbreak - February 28
Flames Seen by Passenger on Southwest Airlines Plane
3:33

Flames Seen by Passenger on Southwest Airlines Plane
0227_0500_nat_newsbreak
5:45

Newsbreak - February 27
0227_sun_news
9:44

News Headlines: Tuesday 27 February
Blue-Ringed Octopus Spotted on New South Wales' South Coast
1:45

Blue-Ringed Octopus Spotted on New South Wales' South Coast
 

WA Police said on Friday they have charged three people with 23 offences against one girl - her mother, stepfather and a male friend of both.

The offences include sexual penetration and indecent dealing.

Police are also investigating more sexual assaults to the girl between 2011 and 2016 by other adults, allegedly at organised "swinging" parties.

WA Police have charged three people with 23 offences against one girl. Source: AAP

A member of the public found a recording device with videos showing men and a woman in sexual acts with the girl when she was aged eight, and police taskforce Mirzam was launched to investigate.

The girl is one of at least five children - most aged under 10 at the time - allegedly sexually assaulted by a number of adults, with allegations some of the children were drugged before being sexually abused.

Another three people were arrested after police executed warrants at six properties in Perth and regional WA on Thursday, with another a search warrant on a home in South Australia on Monday where electronic storage devices were seized.

A number of hard drives, laptops, thumb drives and mobile phones have been seized by the taskforce. Source: AAP

A number of hard drives, laptops, thumb drives and mobile phones have been seized by the taskforce and are being forensically examined, WA Police said in a statement on Friday.

Detectives are in the process of identifying additional suspects from electronic recordings and with the assistance of Australian Federal Police and Interpol.

Further arrests and dozens more charged are expected to be laid, WA Police said.

Police are urging for public assistance to identify those suspected of offending against the children.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report anonymously online.

Back To Top