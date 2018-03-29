Perth matricide accused hearing delayed

A hearing to determine whether a Perth man accused of murdering his 81-year-old mother is mentally well enough to plead has been delayed because a psychiatric report is not ready.

Barbara Chokolich was found with significant injuries and pronounced dead at her Balga home in October 2016.

Her son Steven John Chokolich, who was 61 at the time, was charged with her murder and held as an involuntary patient at the maximum-security Frankland Centre at Graylands Hospital.

A fitness to plead hearing was scheduled in the Supreme Court of WA on Thursday but was adjourned because the psychiatric unit failed to provide a judge-ordered report on time.

The case was adjourned to July 20.