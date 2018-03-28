Trio charged over Perth gunpoint robbery

A group of men have been charged after allegedly forcing another man into a car at gunpoint in Perth, and then making him drive to his home and hand over money.

The victim was forced into the car after meeting an associate at Tuart Hill last month before being restrained as the group searched and robbed his home, police said.

The three men, aged between 39 and 49, have since been refused bail to appear in the Perth Magistrates Court on Thursday charged with offences including aggravated armed robbery and detaining another with the intent to gain a benefit.