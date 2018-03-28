News

Second WA tunnel drilling machine stopped

AAP /

The second of two tunnel-boring machines working on a part-federally funded railway project in Perth has stopped work.

It has halted within 40 metres of the first machine, which stopped tunnelling the Forrestfield Airport Link last month after encountering some minor ground disturbances.

The contractor, Salini Impreglio NRW, is reviewing tunnelling procedures as a result of the incidents, while an international expert is doing the same "to ensure lessons learned are incorporated into operations", the Public Transport Authority said on Wednesday.

