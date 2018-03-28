Outback station owners protest in Perth

Pastoralists from WA's outback have ridden on horseback to parliament to muster support for changes to laws restricting tourism and other business diversification opportunities.

Evan and Robin Pensini from Cheela Plains Station in the state's north handed a petition with 7000 signatures to Regional Development Minister Alannah MacTiernan on Wednesday and called on the government to alter terms for more than 500 leaseholders.

"A lot of these pastoral leases were taken up to run livestock and in today's business world, that's an extremely difficult situation to be in ... putting all your eggs in one basket," Mr Pensini said.

He says the current laws have hamstrung businesses because they were drawn up at a time when tourism and carbon capture were not imagined.

Cheela Station has already diversified, with a contracting business and a growing demand for an outback experience doubling the number of campers on the range each year.

Ms MacTiernan was receptive to the pastoralists.

She said tourism permits extending to the life of a lease, investment in carbon capture, and rebuilding the health and agricultural capability of the land were other ways the government could help meet untapped opportunities.

The plan to encourage more tourists comes as the number of interstate visitors to WA fell by 5.2 per cent in the past year, the only state to experience a decline.

And the total value of spending dropped by 12 per cent.

Opposition tourism spokeswoman Libby Mettam criticised the government for failing to elect a chief executive to run the state's tourism agency.

"Promoting and procuring events for WA cannot happen without investment in a dedicated marketing team," she said.

The McGowan government could face fierce opposition to any attempts to change land tenure legislation, which former agriculture minister Terry Redman failed to get on the cabinet agenda of Colin Barnett's Liberal government.

Ms MacTiernan said Mr Redman had been at the mercy of coalition infighting between the WA Nationals and Liberals.

But Mr Pensini said he didn't think it mattered which party was in government.

"In the last 30 years that I've been involved in this it hasn't happened ... every government has tried a little bit but not tried hard enough to get this through and work with industry," he said.

"Every year this doesn't get through the land declines in health."