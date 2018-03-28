Neo-Nazi charged over WA court outburst

A white supremacist who took part in the bludgeoning murder of a 42-year-old Perth man has been charged with contempt of court over a violent outburst in the dock.

Alan Taylor was beaten to death with a hammer while he lay in his bed at the Girrawheen house he shared with his partner Melony Jane Attwood, 37, and her 22-year-old live-in lover Robert Edhouse in April 2016.

When Attwood and Edhouse were found guilty of murder by a WA Supreme Court jury earlier this month, Edhouse lunged and swung at his former ally Corey Joshua Dymock, 21, who was acquitted of murder but found guilty of being an accessory.

The court heard Dymock told police he had been intimidated into being part of the killing, which Attwood and Edhouse plotted to so they could be together and collect Mr Taylor's life insurance payout.

At the time, Edhouse was the president of neo-Nazi group Aryan Nations and Attwood led Aryan Girls.

Edhouse will appear in court for the contempt charge on Thursday via videolink from prison while all three offenders will face a sentencing hearing in May.