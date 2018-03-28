Man admits role in fatal Perth pub brawl

A 25-year-old man has admitted his part in a fight outside a Perth pub that led to the death of a fellow patron and erupted after a Danny Green versus Anthony Mundine boxing match had been screened.

New Zealander Diego Hulton, 37, was in a coma after the assault outside the Brook Bar and Bistro in Ellenbrook in February last year and died four days days later.

It is believed he was trying to help his brother Jorveth, who was involved in the brawl.

A murder charge against Salvatore Aaron Raimondi was dropped in Stirling Gardens Magistrate's Court on Wednesday but a fresh charge was laid - doing an act that resulted in life, safety or health being endangered - which he pleaded guilty to.

Raimondi will be sentenced in the District Court, which he'll face on May 25.

Two other charges stemming from the fight, grievous bodily harm and assault, will be discontinued when he fronts Stirling Gardens Magistrates Court again on May 30.

Raimondi had his bail varied to replace a curfew with a requirement to report twice a week to a police station.