Driver admits crash that killed Perth teen

A Perth driver has admitted fleeing the scene of a crash that killed a teenage dirt bike rider and failing to report the incident to police.

Mitchell Chase, 15, died in hospital after the crash in Aubin Grove in December 2016.

Jude Nathan Francis, 33, was tailing the teen just before the crash because he wanted to get a closer look at the dirt bike, which he wrongly suspected was his.

Mitchell was looking back over his shoulder at Francis' car when he went through a traffic sign and slammed into another vehicle.

Francis pleaded guilty to three charges including manslaughter in Stirling Gardens Magistrates Court on Wednesday and was released on bail.

Outside court, he was confronted by Mitchell's family and friends, with one woman asking how he could sleep at night.

"You destroyed lives, Jude," another woman said.

A man said "hope you have fun in there, mate", referring to Francis' likely jail term.

He will face a sentencing hearing in the WA Supreme Court on June 12.