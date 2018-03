A woman aged in her 70s has allegedly been indecently assaulted by a masked teenager in her backyard in Western Australia's south.

Police say the woman found two boys putting on masks in the backyard of her Esperance property on Tuesday morning, then one of them grabbed her before the pair fled on bicycles.

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with attempted aggravated burglary and aggravated indecent assault, while a 13-year-old boy has been charged with aggravated burglary.