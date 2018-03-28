Woman, 90, punched in Perth crime spree

A man has been accused of punching a 90-year-old woman in the face and knocking her to the ground during an alleged crime spree in Perth's southern suburbs.

Police say the Spearwood man punched and cracked the windscreen of a parked car outside a cafe in O'Connor last week when the vehicle's 59-year-old owner refused to give him money.

He then allegedly threatened a 24-year-old man with a metal pole in Spearwood on Thursday before assaulting two women as they used an ATM in Kardinya, including the 90-year-old, striking them both in the face and causing them to fall over.

The 36-year-old was arrested on Friday and is due to appear at Fremantle Magistrates Court later on Wednesday to face several charges including aggravated assault occasioning bodily harm.