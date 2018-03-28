Elijah's family may sue over teen's death

Elijah Doughty's family want to sue the man who struck down and killed the Aboriginal teenager but their lawyer says a court suppression on his identity is hindering them.

Lawyer Stewart Levitt wrote a letter to WA Attorney General John Quigley calling for him to join in an application for the release of records from the trial and sentencing.

He said the family wanted to commence civil action against the man for damages, and might also lodge an Australian Human Rights Commission complaint against WA Police and the WA Director of Public Prosecutions.

The claim could include an apology and financial compensation.

"Hopefully, such a complaint would lead to a root and branch overhaul of police, prosecutorial and administrative processes and procedures affecting indigenous victims," Mr Levitt said.

"Indigenous victims of a crime, in which their child and grandchild was killed, are being denied access to essential information concerning the dispensation of criminal justice."

Mr Levitt said his clients were not seeking the man's personal or family details.

Elijah, 14, was driving a stolen motorcycle near Kalgoorlie in August 2016 when the man hit him with his ute.

The father-of-six stood trial for manslaughter, but was convicted of the lesser offence of dangerous driving causing death, and was sentenced to three years in jail.

He was recently granted parole after serving 19 months behind bars, but must move interstate to start his new life.

A spokeswoman for Mr Quigley told AAP a "non-party" must apply for the suppression order to be varied to obtain a copy of the transcript.

"The court has not received any application from a non-party to vary the suppression order," she said.

Mr Levitt said he always intended to lodge the application but wanted to make a point about open justice.

"Aboriginal people are being treated poorly," he told AAP on Wednesday.

"I just wanted to test the Attorney General and I wanted to see if he passed the test.

"He failed the test and I'm not surprised."