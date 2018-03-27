WA man avoids jail over corruption

An electrical contractor who corruptly received work from the City of Perth worth almost $350,000 has been spared an immediate prison sentence.

Hervey Alan Harms, 73, pleaded guilty to aiding city employee Brett Edward Kenny to act corruptly between December 2012 and February 2014.

Harms was sentenced in the WA District Court on Tuesday to 21 months in jail, suspended for two years.

Judge Gillian Braddock said the city's reputation had been undermined and Harms had "enabled and extended" Kenny's corruption.

"Your conduct spanned about 15 months, so this was not just one occasion on which your judgment might have been said to have slipped," she said.

But Judge Braddock accepted Harms was previously a hard-working man and was unlikely to re-offend.

"You have effectively internally punished yourself for your wrongdoing," she said.

Kenny will face a sentencing hearing on June 5.