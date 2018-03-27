All 'Evil 8' child sex abusers sentenced

A group of men dubbed the "Evil 8" have now all been sentenced for their involvement in the sexual abuse of a Perth girl who was raped and pimped out by her own father.

Alfred John Impicciatore was the only one to stand trial before a judge in the WA District Court, after the others, including the father who cannot be named, admitted their crimes.

Impicciatore was sentenced on Monday to nine-and-a-half years in prison, and must serve at least seven-and-a-half years before he can be eligible for parole.

He was also ordered to pay $27,564 to cover the cost of searching for, arresting and extraditing him from NSW after he fled WA.

Impicciatore chatted online with the girl's father, then visited their home in March 2015 where he sexually penetrated the girl four times as she wore a sleep mask and was also abused by her father.

Judge Mark Herron said the 48-year-old drug user had not showed any remorse or empathy.

"You had a perverted sexual interest in young girls and you were unable to resist acting on that interest," he said.

"You took advantage of a girl who was extremely vulnerable.

"Your actions were depraved and were entirely for your own sexual gratification."

Video of the girl's police interview was played at the trial, during which she described Impicciatore as a "chubby man" with a black Chihuahua.

In his findings, Judge Herron said the girl described her abuse in a "detached, unemotional way, almost as though the activities were normal".

Eight men were implicated in the police investigation, but one was never charged with abusing the girl.

The father was previously sentenced to 22-and-a-half years in jail, while the five other men received sentences ranging from three years to almost 13 years.