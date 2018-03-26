Two people charged by WA anti-gang squad

Two alleged gang members are facing drug charges after several kilos of methamphetamine and cocaine were seized from a Perth apartment and hotel.

The WA arm of the National Anti-Gang squad allegedly found 7.4kg of meth and about 1.5kg of cocaine, and more than $13,000 in cash at the two premises during a search last week.

A 24-year-old woman linked to the apartment and 50-year-old man associated with the hotel were refused bail on Tuesday and will next appear in Perth Magistrates Court on Wednesday and April 17 respectively.