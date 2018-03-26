Non-stop flight to arrive in WA from UK

A free trip to Rottnest Island is being offered to the first group of travellers flying non-stop to Perth from London as the WA government continues its new tourism push.

The 17-hour Qantas Dreamliner service is now the fastest way to travel to Australia from Europe.

The aircraft made its maiden voyage from Perth on Saturday and left from London on Sunday.

WA Premier Mark McGowan and Tourism Minister Paul Papalia were at Heathrow Airport to farewell passengers, who will arrive in Perth on Monday.

The travellers will have a traditional Aboriginal welcome to country when they arrive and receive a pack including a toy quokka, sunscreen and discount vouchers for Perth.

Tourism Minister Paul Papalia said the direct flight would change the way people travel between Europe and Australia.

"This historic flight opens up a new era of travel," he said in a statement on Sunday.

"For the first time, Europe and Australia have a direct air link, so instead of travelling through Asia or the Middle East, visitors can start their holiday in WA.

"Perth is now officially the western gateway to Europe and we are looking forward to increased numbers of visitors from Europe to experience Perth and our extraordinary state."

With the mining boom well and truly over, the WA government is looking at tourism to boost the economy and has been especially spruiking Rottnest Island following a visit by tennis champion Roger Federer and more recently actress Margot Robbie.

But the government has a long way to go, with data earlier this month showing WA recorded Australia's only fall in overseas tourist numbers over the past year.

Qantas chief executive Alan Joyce said the airline had challenged Airbus and Boeing to produce an aircraft capable of flying direct to Heathrow and New York from Sydney and Melbourne.

If it is possible, Qantas will call for tenders next year, with the aircraft likely to be ready by 2022.

FACTS ABOUT THE AIRCRAFT:

* Operated by four pilots, with one or two pilots resting at any one time

* The flight will follow different paths depending on wind

* The third longest commercial flight in operation (14,498km) and the world's longest Dreamliner flight

* It carries about 92 tonnes, or 110,000 litres, of fuel

* The aircraft seats 236 passengers

* Menus have been designed to maintain hydration, aid sleep and reduce jetlag

* Windows are 65 per cent bigger than comparable aircraft and can be adjusted electronically

* When travelling from Heathrow to Melbourne, one free stopover is permitted in Perth in each direction.